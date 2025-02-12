Oh dear. Milton Keynes is officially named the fifth most boring city to visit in the entire world

Reddit users have voted Milton Keynes to be one of the most boring cities in the world.

And this week the opinion became globally published when it was posted by the World of Statistics on their popular X site.

The news came via BoredPanda, the leading art and pop culture magazine which is viewed nearly 100 million times every month.

They reported that the online Reddit community asked its millions of users to vote for the most dullest corners of the globe they had ever visited. Top of the boring scale was Dubai, followed by Doha, Seattle and Scranton.

An aerial view of Central Milton Keynes

But number five, underneath Houston and Helsinki, emerged as Milton Keynes, with visitors describing the place as “soulless”.

“It has no history,” said one, while another wrote: “It’s quite chainy in shops and restaurants, nothing stands out as great. It's a good place for 30 somethings to start a family life assuming they have a good job.”

Others declared the city good for jobs, particularly in tech and finance, but boring in its layout.

Some defended MK’s parks and green spaces, saying: “There is more to do in Milton Keynes than most towns/cities of same size. It's just has no history/soul which is why it feels 'off'.”

A spokesperson for BoredPanda said: “So, why would a city be “boring”? Is it the lack of cultural landmarks, the absence of thrilling attractions, or simply the shortage of a spark that ignites a sense of adventure?”

They added: “However, we feel this may be a pretty subjective question. After all, what may be boring to one person might be surprisingly fascinating to another. Sometimes, escaping the hustle and bustle can be just what you need. Remember, boring can also be good as it can give you an opportunity to slow down and appreciate the simpler things in life.”

Last month The Sun newspaper likened Milton Keynes to a “failed Chinese mega-city”. This prompted an angry response from Labour MP Emily Darlington, who argued that MK is unique, well-designed, innovative and so far from boring that all other cities should emulate it.

Tell us your view. We’d be interested to hear.