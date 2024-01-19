Oktoberfest returns to Milton Keynes with beer, food, music and community on the menu

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The highly acclaimed Oktoberfest, a celebration of beer, food, music and community, returns to Milton Keynes following a huge sell out year in 2023.

The popular event, to be held on October 12 at Campbell Park, will offer a selection of traditional German Bier that can be served in up to 2 pint steins. German food including bratwurst and pretzels, plus a range of other drinks including cider, prosecco, spirits and wine will also be available.

In addition to the diverse beer selection, Oktoberfest will feature a variety of food vendors offering delicious traditional German food to complement the beer choices. As well as entertainment from Oompah bands performing their very own blend of ‘oompop’, amazing support bands and DJs across two sessions on the day.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on January 31, so sign up to avoid missing out. Tickets are available as standing, unreserved bench seating and exclusive VIP tables; these include entry for up to 10 people, table service from waiters/waitresses, incredible views of the stage and a free gift per person on the table.

Tom Cullen, Oktoberfest marketing manager, said: “We can’t wait to bring Oktoberfest back to Milton Keynes for another year, after a sell

out event in 2023. Festival goers can expect more singing, dancing, beer and food than ever before. We expect tickets will sell quickly with VIP tables selling out first.”

Book here for pre-sale tickets.