Old school friends raise cash to make dreams come true for their pal with incurable cancer

Five old school friends have launched a fundraising page after the devastating news that their former classmate has incurable cancer.

Emma Wheatley, 43, has drawn up a list of things she wants to do and her friends Sara Easter, Tasha Clark, Suzan Buywahid, Helen Hyman and Mark Green have vowed to make them happen.

The pals all went to Radcliffe School in Wolverton and have always stayed in touch after they left in 1994.

'Fun auntie' Emma Wheatley`

Last year on 24th December Emma was diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer and after four tough weeks in hospital in March, where she suffered complication including kidney failure, she was able to go home.

"She then had a mastectomy in May of this year and in June her surgeon advised she was cancer free. She still had treatment to go through but that was brilliant news and she had two months of feeling more like herself," said Sara.

"Unfortunately towards the end of July she didn't feel right. She still had the planned radiotherapy in August but due to her symptoms she had an unplanned scan. By September she was advised the cancer had spread and she now had secondary breast cancer, which is incurable."

Emma is currently having three weekly treatment cycles of targeted therapy via an injection, which works by attaching to the cancer cells and hopefully shrinking them.

Emma Wheatley

She is also having oral chemo, which will give her more time to make lots of memories, said Sara.

"As she has a living list, which she likes to call her 'Things I Would Like To Do List', we decided to start a fundraiser to help towards making those special memories."

Most of the list consists of simple activities involving Emma's family, but there's a few things she has always wanted to do, said Sara.

With no children of her own, Emma enjoys being a 'fun auntie' to her nieces and nephews. Her ambitions include going to the British Grand Prix with her nephew, taking a trip to the West End with her niece, going to Disneyland with the children and eating as many churros with her nephew as she can!

She would also like to see the Northern lights.

"Emma is that fun Auntie everyone wants and we would really like to help her make these amazing memories," said Sara, who is doing a sponsored walk with her former classmates in a bid to raise more funds.

The school friends have set up a GoFundMe page with a target of £2000. You can view the page here.