Oldest band in town aims to ensure Christmas goes with a swing in Milton Keynes

The oldest brass band in Milton Keynes is to herald the festive season with its first Christmas concert since the Covid pandemic struck.

The Wolverton Town Band will be performing at St George’s Church in Wolverton on December 10 at 5pm. Tickets are £5 for adults and free for children,.

Members will also be spreading Christmas cheer by playing around the streets of Wolverton in the evenings.

The band was formed in the early locomotive era of Wolverton Works, which opened in 1838.

A spokesman said: “As the oldest brass band in Milton Keynes, we have a long and interesting heritage. The band owes so much to those who have gone before and this is why present members are determined to keep it going.”

She added: “Covid affected the band greatly, but we have built ourselves back up and the band is growing in numbers. We have new players, some of whom have returned to the band after many years away, and we have a new Musical Director. We also have our own music arranger, which has enabled us to play some amazing new tunes.”

The band used to compete nationally and locally, with earliest records of this going back to 1909.

"But we now concentrate on being a local community band, developing existing players and teaching learners,” said the spokesman. “We are a friendly and mixed ability group who enjoy making music and helping each other.

“With funding becoming less and less in schools to support children learning to play, local community bands are one of the only ways that can encourage our younger generation to learn an instrument and so are so important in our community.

"And, we have several members who are in their more senior years, who find the band a great way to stay mobile, and to be connected with the local community.”

