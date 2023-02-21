Olney's famous pancake race draws massive crowds from all over Milton Keynes

The famous annual Olney pancake race once again drew massive crowds again today (Shrove Tuesday).

Twenty women lined up to sprint the 415 yard course through the town’s streets, tossing their pancakes in their frying pans as they did so.

This year’s winner was Eloise Kramer, while Kate Wales and Charlotte Pask took second and third places respectively.

Twenty women took part in the famous Olney Pancake Race today

A spokesman for the historic race said: “Well done to the whole field of runners - you're all amazing!”

Before the race, people enjoyed a pancake breakfast cook by celebrity chef Lesley Waters.

The Shrove Tueday race is steeped in history and goes back hundreds of years – though nobody is certain how the world famous event originated. One story tells of a harassed housewife, hearing the shriving bell, dashing to the church still clutching her frying pan containing a pancake.

Another tells that the gift of pancakes may have been a bribe to the Ringer, or Sexton, that he might ring the bell sooner, as the bell signalled the beginning of the day’s holiday and enjoyment.

Olney Pancake Race winner Eloise Kramer, pictured with celebrity chef Lesley Waters

Tradition declares that the race was first run in the year 1445, when pancakes were a popular dish, receiving royal favour. It was run on Shrove Tuesday, the day before Lent, and the whole day was given over to a festival of celebration, pranks and pastimes.

The race continued through the centuries and though it lapsed many times, it was never entirely forgotten by the womenfolk of Olney. It is known to have taken place during the The War of the Roses between 1445 and 1487.

After a lapse during the Second World War, it was revived again in 1948 by the then Vicar of Olney, the Reverend Canon Ronald Collins. In clearing out a cupboard he came across some old photographs of women running with frying pans.

He called for volunteers, and in response 13 runners appeared on Shrove Tuesday that year. The race caught the imagination of the people of Olney and fast became a tradition.

In 1950 the race became an International event. A challenge was received from the town of Liberal in Kansas, USA, where, after seeing the press photographs of the race at Olney, they came up with the idea of setting up a similar custom.

Olney readily accepted the challenge and, in a spirit of international goodwill and friendship, the two towns now compete annually for the fastest race. The Kansas race will happen later today and the winning town will be announced via a live link at Olney Church Hall at 7pm tonight.

Today was the 73rd Annual Pancake Race against Liberal and so far Liberal is slightly in the lead over the years.

In 2022, the winner from Liberal was Whitney Hay in a time of 67 seconds. Olney's winner Katie Godof managed 70 seconds.