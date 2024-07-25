Olympic sportsman helps bring 'Golden Games' to children in Milton Keynes this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A volleyball player to took part in the 2012 London Olympics is staging a mini Olympic games for children in MK.

Team GB Olympian Peter Bakare helps run the local 5 On It Foundation, a charity that delivers free sports programmes and camps to city children.

He is now an ambassador for this year's Olympics in Paris.

Meanshile, Peter is determined to get more children involved in sport and keeping healthy. To this end he is helping 5 On It run the Golden Games, an multi-sport event that has involved more than local 3600 boys and girls already this year.

Some of the children who have been practising for the Golden Games in Milton Keynes

The youngsters, aged from five to 11, have been competing in schools and clubs ready for the games, which will be held on August 8 at Pauls Catholic School.

It will take the form of a four-hour camp and is completely free.

“I will be there along with other GB athletes to be officials at the races, to cheer participants on and present medals,” said Peter.

The 5 On It Foundation has partnered with educational charity Nutri Troops and Places Leisure for the event, which aims to bring the magic of competitive sport to Milton Keynes and inspire young people to take part in healthy competition within a fun and inclusive setting.

Every participant will receive a Nutri Troops Challenge Pack containing games, activity books and recipes.

Peter Bakare said, “This is a fantastic opportunity for so many children to join in a range of popular sport contests and be inspired to compete, live well and eat healthily”.

He added: “We are incredibly grateful to Places Leisure for being our headline sponsor. They are a fantastic organisation that has over 100 centres across the UK offering active spaces for fitness, sport and health”.

All children aged from five to 11 in MK are invited to the Golden Games on August 8 and parents can book them a place here.

Headteachers who would love to host a visit from a Nutri Troops athlete in the autumn term should email [email protected].