On your marks, get set for the Milton Keynes Marathon Weekend

The 26-mile route takes advantage of the city’s fantastic green spaces and passes through many of Milton Keynes’ parks including Willen Lake, Ouzel Valley, Loughton Valley and Great Linford Manor Park.The event includes the Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay, and Superhero Fun Run, which are all set to finish inside Stadium MK with the Rocket 5K finishing on the perimeter road. Organisers have gone back to the popular 2016-2019 race routes with a single-lap marathon course.

The event requires nearly 700 volunteers, including 50 for the flat and fast Rocket 5K race. The volunteers are supported by professional race managers and course directors who help to ensure that nothing goes wrong.

Volunteers come in all shapes and sizes, from individuals, businesses, and charities, to community groups, running clubs, sports clubs and groups of friends who this year will receive a special Platinum Jubilee commemorative medal.

Runners on the start line of the MK Marathon at Stadium MK

Some MK Marathon facts:

>The Milton Keynes Marathon, an annual road marathon and marathon relay event held over the Spring bank holiday, was first held in 2012 and attracted 4,400 runners.

>The start and finish of the event is at the Stadium MK football stadium, home of Milton Keynes Dons.

>Much of the route of the marathon uses the Milton Keynes redway system through the linear parks – involving far less of the invariant-grade road running that is typical elsewhere.

>The 2012 event was won by Team Mizuno runner Dave Mitchinson with a time of 2:41:54.

>In 2013 a kids "Superhero Fun Run" was added to the schedule followed by a half marathon race in 2014 and a 5k "Rocket" race in 2016. The Rocket 5k is held on the preceding Sunday to the Bank Holiday Monday on which the marathon, half marathon, marathon relay and superhero fun run are held.

In 2018 the race weekend attracted 11,000 runners with the 2020 edition of the race postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

>The ten water stops are largely being manned by charity volunteers.

Supporters are encouraged to come along to Stadium MK for both the start and finish and line the route to cheer on all those taking part.