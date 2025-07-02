Once neglected smelly and dusty pub bursts back to life to win Best Pub in Milton Keynes award

A neglected village pub that was closed for more than two years has become the city’s biggest success story.

Jon and George Ballard took over The Swan Inn at Great Horwood a little over a year ago and instantly fell in love with its charm.

"It was a little dusty and smelly from leaks and being closed for 2.5 years but we could feel that the pub needed to be a pub again…It was such a shame that such a quintessential institution such as a village country pub had laid dormant and neglected.” said Jon.

Having worked for one of the largest pub companies at a senior level for many years, Jon and George were frustrated with restrictions placed on staff to allow real hospitality to flourish, and believed they could make something magical happen - with nothing more than keeping it simple.

They worked on providing a welcoming and cosy interior, a beer garden and great home cooked food, including traditional Sunday roasts and two-for-one burger nights.

They then vowed to bring the community together by launching lunch clubs, art and craft evenings and free pool sessions as well as regular live music and events.

Now their efforts have paid off and, out of hundreds of entries, The Swan Inn has been judged to be the best pub in all of Milton Keynes and surrounding areas at the MK Inspiration Awards.

We are so proud,” said Jon. "But we have said time and time again, our pub is not anything special - we came up with the concept and the team have run with it: Great atmosphere, great quality food, great drink selection without flounce – just honest and affordable for all.

"We always say 'Bring conversation and laughter, we have the rest covered!’.

Some customers who were thinking of moving out of the village as it had become soulless have now firmly set roots again thanks to the pub. Others who have lived in the village for years and had not met many people have become firm friends with fellow villagers.

"This is the importance of pubs and why we love The Swan, love this industry,” said Jon. “You can walk into a cafe or coffee shop, get your product and sit at a table, all alone...But you walk into a pub, and there will always be someone to have a conversation, someone willing to join you for a social drink, someone that can become that dependable lifelong friend, someone who can help with that job you need doing. This is why pubs and the vital role they play in society must be protected and supported.

"We are fortunate to have some amazing local independent pubs around us, all fighting with rising costs and working tirelessly to keep the doors open. All the owners have the love of the industry and require you to vote with your feet and visit to keep this industry alive.”

He added: “George and I are the driving force, but this award must be for our team, who listened to our vision, what we wanted to achieve and ran with it. We are so incredibly proud of them all.”