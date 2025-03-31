One in 20 adult deaths in Milton Keynes caused by air pollution in 2023

By Clara Margotin, Data Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2025, 17:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
One in 20 adult deaths in Milton Keynes were caused by air pollution in 2023, according to data from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

The data analysed the proportion of deaths among those aged 30 and older caused by air pollution, and specifically the fine particle matter PM2.5.

The figures also showed that 5.4 per cent of deaths among this age group in the city in 2023 were attributable to particle air pollution, down from 6.5 per cent the previous year and the lowest since records began in 2018.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nationally, 5.2 per cent of adult deaths were attributable to particle air pollution in 2023, down from 5.8 per cent the year before, and also the lowest on record.

One in 20 adult deaths in Milton Keynes in 2023 were caused by air pollution, according to figures from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural AffairsOne in 20 adult deaths in Milton Keynes in 2023 were caused by air pollution, according to figures from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
One in 20 adult deaths in Milton Keynes in 2023 were caused by air pollution, according to figures from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Separate DEFRA figures showed the average concentration of fine particulate matter stood at seven micrograms per cubic metre of air in England in 2023 - the smallest level since records started in 2018.

In Milton Keynes this figure was just above the national average, standing at 7.2 micrograms per cubic metre of air.

Jenny Bates, an air pollution campaigner with Friends of the Earth said: "Better public awareness, although important, is not enough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is up to the Government to mandate more action from the sectors most responsible, including carbon-intensive transport, woodburning and agriculture.

"Bringing the legal limits for key pollutants such as fine particle pollution into alignment with World Health Organization guidelines would be a good place to start."

A Government spokesperson welcomed the decrease in particulate air pollution in England, adding "significant progress" had been made, but warning "there is a lot more to do."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Milton KeynesEnglandGovernment
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice