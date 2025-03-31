Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One in 20 adult deaths in Milton Keynes were caused by air pollution in 2023, according to data from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

The data analysed the proportion of deaths among those aged 30 and older caused by air pollution, and specifically the fine particle matter PM2.5.

The figures also showed that 5.4 per cent of deaths among this age group in the city in 2023 were attributable to particle air pollution, down from 6.5 per cent the previous year and the lowest since records began in 2018.

Nationally, 5.2 per cent of adult deaths were attributable to particle air pollution in 2023, down from 5.8 per cent the year before, and also the lowest on record.

Separate DEFRA figures showed the average concentration of fine particulate matter stood at seven micrograms per cubic metre of air in England in 2023 - the smallest level since records started in 2018.

In Milton Keynes this figure was just above the national average, standing at 7.2 micrograms per cubic metre of air.

Jenny Bates, an air pollution campaigner with Friends of the Earth said: "Better public awareness, although important, is not enough.

"It is up to the Government to mandate more action from the sectors most responsible, including carbon-intensive transport, woodburning and agriculture.

"Bringing the legal limits for key pollutants such as fine particle pollution into alignment with World Health Organization guidelines would be a good place to start."

A Government spokesperson welcomed the decrease in particulate air pollution in England, adding "significant progress" had been made, but warning "there is a lot more to do."

