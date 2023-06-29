A month on from Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown, more than a quarter of subscribers in MK and elsewhere are looking to cancel the streaming service or downgrade their package, according to comparison site Broadband Genie.

Their survey showed around 2.5 million subscribers nationally say they are eyeing the exit door since Netflix announced its controversial change, which means account holders can no longer share access with family or friends outside their household.

Meanwhile, about 1.5 million are considering moving to a cheaper membership tier as a result of the ban.

Netflix has clamped down on password sharing, affecting thousands of households in MK

For viewers who had been piggybacking on another's account — estimated to be a quarter of Netflix’s 15 million UK subscribers — a quarter (25%) say they feel betrayed by the company’s decision. Young people were the most angered by the move, with nearly a third of 16-24-year-olds (30%), the age group that watches Netflix the most, admitting they felt let down.

Another quarter of Netflix viewers (27%) who had been using the platform for free say they cannot afford to pay for a subscription of their own.

Two in five (39%) admit they will try to find a way around the ban. This includes using a virtual private network (VPN) to pose as another account holder and using pirate websites to watch Netflix’s TV shows and films.

As the Government eyes new rules to help consumers manage their subscriptions, Broadband Genie has advice on how streaming users can save cash.

Worryingly for Netflix, well over half of UK users said the new restrictions on password sharing would have a direct impact on their plans. As the platform battles for subscribers with rivals like Disney+ and Amazon Prime, it will also be concerned that one in four Brits (27%) saw cost as the biggest drawback of having more than one streaming service.

Netflix has four monthly packages, which cost between £4.99 and £15.99 a month. Some 15% of current subscribers say they are prepared to pay the extra £4.99 charge to continue sharing their account with other users.

Streaming platforms will be affected by new laws proposed by the government to help protect Brits from ‘subscription traps’ — where consumers take out services and forget about them, or find them hard to cancel. It plans to force services like Netflix to notify account holders every six months about an ongoing subscription.

Broadband Genie is urging all consumers to do a ‘streaming stocktake’ of their subscriptions and investigate ways to save by tailoring their package to their usage, taking advantage of free trials and bundling streaming with other pay-TV services.

Alex Tofts, broadband expert at Broadband Genie, said: “By moving against the millions of viewers streaming its content for free, Netflix has taken a calculated gamble on its long-term future.

“If you are a Netflix viewer who has lost access to a friend or family member’s account, try taking out a free trial with another service like Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV+. This is a good way to get your film and TV fix while you consider your viewing options.”