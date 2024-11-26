One in seven people in Milton Keynes health area do not have a dentist, shocking research reveals

Many people are finding it impossible to find an NHS dentist in Milton Keynes

New figures have revealed that one in seven people in MK do not have a dentist due to NHS dentistry crisis.

And the British Dental Association said NHS Dentistry has "ceased to exist" for new patients as it called for the Government to "rescue" the service.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics’ health insight survey show 15% of the 1,610 respondents in the NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board area did not have a dentist.

Meanwhile, 55% had an NHS dentist and 30% had a private dentist.

Across England, an estimated 13% of people aged 16 and over in England did not have a dentist.

The figures show significant inequality, with 9% of the least deprived not having a dentist compared to 22% for the most deprived.

Responding to the data, the BDA stressed the Government must "move at pace to rescue the struggling service".

The professional body added it welcomed the tone set by the Government in accepting NHS dentistry is "broken", and stated that closing the oral health gap represents a "moral crusade".

Eddie Crouch, BDA chair, said: "For new patients NHS dentistry has effectively ceased to exist.

"Millions are struggling to access needed care, and those with the highest needs and lowest incomes are the hardest hit."

He added: "A new Government has made the right noises, but deeds need to match words."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "It is unacceptable to this Government that so many people are struggling to find an NHS dentist. We are committed to rebuilding the sector, but it will take time. “We will start with an extra 700,000 urgent dentistry appointments to help those who need it most, and we will increase access by reforming the dental contract to make NHS work more appealing to dentists."

People lost their right to register with an NHS dentist in 2006 when a new NHS dental contract was introduced to pay dentists per 'unit of dental activity' rather than getting paid per person registered on a list of permanent patients

The contract means a dentist has no long-term obligation to see patients on the NHS unless they are undergoing active treatment or dental work already carried out is under guarantee.