A National Health Service (NHS) staff survey has found that one in seven members of staff at Milton Keynes University Hospital have experienced violence from the public at some point during their working life.

Figures from the survey show that 15.9 per cent of respondents reported experiencing at least one incident of violence from patients, service users, their relatives or other members of the public during the past 12 months, in line with 2023.

Of those surveyed, 27.9 per cent of staff reported experiencing harassment, bullying or abuse from the public.

These figures for Milton Keynes are slightly above the national average, with 14.4 per cent of staff experiencing violence from the public, and 25 per cent experiencing bullying or harassment from the public.

Of the staff who experienced violence either from the public or fellow staff, 70.9 per cent reported it.

Also at Milton Keynes University Hospital, 6.3 per cent of staff claimed they received unwanted sexual behaviour from the public, while 10.5 per cent said they were the victims of some form of discrimination.

Nationally, there were increases in the percentage of staff that reported unwanted sexual behaviour and discrimination to 6.3 per cent and 10.5 per cent respectively.

Suzie Bailey, director of leadership and organisational development at health think tank The King’s Fund said: "The findings demonstrate that working in the health service continues to look like an unattractive career, with many NHS staff feeling undervalued and overstretched.

"This snapshot of the experience of NHS staff comes ahead of the Government publishing its plans to reform the service.

"Ministers will be relying on the NHS workforce to deliver much of its plans for improvement, and these results will be cause for concern."

Dr Navina Evans, chief workforce, training and education officer for NHS England added: "It's totally unacceptable that NHS staff are facing physical violence, sexual assault and discrimination from patients and the public while at work.

"We know that the most important way to stamp out incidents of unacceptable behaviour is to give people the confidence to report it, and it is important that the voice of every member of NHS staff is heard through these surveys and acted upon."