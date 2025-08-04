One in ten households in Milton Keynes were not in work last year according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Data showed there were 7,888 workless households in Milton Keynes during 2024, accounting for nine per cent of all households across the city.

This is a fall of almost 4,000 on the previous year, when there were 11,571 workless households in Milton Keynes, 13 per cent of all households across the city.

Across Great Britain, there were more than 3,000 workless households last year, which represented just over 14 per cent of all households.

The share of households not in work increased in 59 per cent of local authorities last year, but decreased across the rest of the country.

The data defines a workless household as containing at least one person aged 16 to 64 and where no adults are in employment.

Households where all adults aged 24 years and under are in full-time education are excluded from the figures.

The main reason among workless households for not being in work was sickness and disability.

Other reasons included early retirement, studying or looking after family or home.

Tom Marsland, head of policy at disability charity Sense said: "Sadly, it’s unsurprising that sickness and disability is the main reason for households to be out of work.

"Not all disabled people are able to work, but those who can work, and want to work, face significant barriers to finding employment.

"Unfair recruitment practices, a lack of support from employers and a complete absence of specialist assistive technology in job centres stand in the way, leading to wasted talent, frustration and often poverty."

In response, a Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson said: "We’re reforming the broken welfare system we inherited so it genuinely supports sick or disabled people in all parts of the country into work, as part of our plans to reach an 80 per cent employment rate.

"This includes investing £3.8 billion for tailored employment support - the biggest support package in more than a generation - and the most significant overhaul of job centres since the early 2000s to end the tick box culture and better help people into good, secure jobs.

"To help areas with the highest levels of economic inactivity we are rolling out a programme to connect offers of work, health and skills support for the people who need it."

