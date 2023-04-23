News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
2 hours ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
4 hours ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
5 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
6 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
7 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation

One man dead and two other seriously injured in horrific crash that caused road closures in Milton Keynes

The crash happened at 5.15am today (Sunday)

By Sally Murrer
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 18:15 BST- 1 min read

One young man has died and two more have been seriously injured in a horrific crash that happened early this morning (Sunday).

A black BMW M5, driving north on the V11 towards Newport Pagnell, collided with a tree at the Fox Milne roundabout.

One of the occupants of the car, a man in his twenties, sadly died and his family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police are seeking witnessesPolice are seeking witnesses
Police are seeking witnesses
Most Popular

Two more men were taken to hospital, one with life threatening injuries and another with serious injuries. They both remain receiving treatment.

Roads surrounding the Fox Milne Roundabout were closed for several hours this morning while emergency services dealt with the incident. These included Tongwell Street (V11) and Childs Way (H6) leading up to the roundabout.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the collision..

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Lyndsey Blackaby, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen the car beforehand to please get in touch.

“We’d also ask any motorists with dash-cams and who were in the vicinity around the time of the incident to please check any footage in case it may have captured something that could help the investigation.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43230175989.”

DC Blackaby added: “No arrests have been made at this time.”