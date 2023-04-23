One man dead and two other seriously injured in horrific crash that caused road closures in Milton Keynes

One young man has died and two more have been seriously injured in a horrific crash that happened early this morning (Sunday).

A black BMW M5, driving north on the V11 towards Newport Pagnell, collided with a tree at the Fox Milne roundabout.

One of the occupants of the car, a man in his twenties, sadly died and his family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police are seeking witnesses

Two more men were taken to hospital, one with life threatening injuries and another with serious injuries. They both remain receiving treatment.

Roads surrounding the Fox Milne Roundabout were closed for several hours this morning while emergency services dealt with the incident. These included Tongwell Street (V11) and Childs Way (H6) leading up to the roundabout.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the collision..

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Lyndsey Blackaby, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen the car beforehand to please get in touch.

“We’d also ask any motorists with dash-cams and who were in the vicinity around the time of the incident to please check any footage in case it may have captured something that could help the investigation.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43230175989.”

