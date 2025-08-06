One of busiest bridges in Milton Keynes to close for 10 weeks

A bridge that carries thousands of vehicles a month is to be closed for 10 weeks for ‘essential maintenance’ work to be carried out.

The busy H9 Groveway bridge spans the River Ouzel and its floodplains between Simpson and Walton.

It needs repairs to the concrete sections at each end as well as improvements to its drainage and waterproofing.

Corrosion protection systems will be also be installed.

The investment will help to extend the life of the bridge and keep it in good condition for years to come, says Milton Keynes City Council.

The bridge will be closed for 10 weeks, starting from Sunday August 11 for all the work to be carried out

The road will be fully closed to traffic and a diversion route will be clearly signed. Pedestrian and cyclist access will not be affected and the footpaths above and beneath the bridge will remain open.

Councillor Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, Cabinet member with responsibility for Highways and Transportation sai; “We look after more than 700 bridges and other structures on our city’s highways, and they are a vital part of our infrastructure.”

“Each year we carry our hundreds of inspections and repairs to these structures, most of which are unseen as they take place underneath the main roads.”

“By doing these works now, we can help to keep the bridge in good condition for many years to come but more importantly, it is structurally safe.”

A full list of highways structural work for the current financial year can be found here.