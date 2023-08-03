One of Europe’s leading women's fashion stores opens it doors this week at Central Milton Keynes

Mango, one of Europe’s leading fashion groups, is officially opening its new store in the centre:mk this Friday.

The new store will exclusively distribute the Mango Woman collection including women’s fashion, accessories and jewellery.

It follows hot on the heels of the brand new Phase Eight store, which has relocated in the centre to open the first of its new flagship stores in the UK.

Still to come later this summer is Reiss, the premium international fashion brand due to open on Silbury Arcade.

This stellar line up of new fashion puts centre:mk as the number one regional destination to shop all of the nation’s favourite fashion brands, all under one roof, say the centre’s bosses.

Centre director Kevin Duffy said: “It is a huge vote of confidence in centre:mk that internationally renowned retailers, such as Mango, H&M, Phase Eight and Reiss continue to select cengtre:mk. Their new format stores, bolster our reputation as one of the UK’s most successful retail and leisure destinations and will fit comfortably amongst our strong anchor brand line-up.”

Mango is the latest in a series of leading brands to open at centre:mk, following the openings of H &M, Ted Baker, Pho, Charles Tyrwhitt, itsu, Cosy Club and Loupe in 2022.

centre:mk spans 1.3 million sq. ft. of prime retail space with stores hosting a range of brands including All Saints, Charlotte Tilbury, MAC, Hourglass, Kurt Geiger, Mulberry and thousands more brands