One of Milton Keynes' miracle twins tragically loses her battle to survive

Daisy in her christening dress

One of MK's miracle twins has sadly lost her fight for life.

Little Daisy Bickerdike-Guile and her twin Lily captured the hearts of the city when they were born at just 24 week gestation, weighting 1.1oz and 15oz respectively.

MK mum Cheryl Guile, who is a grandmother, had undergone an emergency C-Section after her waters broke prematurely and she showed signs on an infection.

Daisy

Cheryl, 38, and her partner Ray started a blog on Facebook about their day to day progress and it is followed by hundreds of readers.

The tiny twins were given just a 20% chance of survival by doctors, but their progress astounded staff in the NICU unit at John Radcliffe hospital in Oxford.

However, last week Daisy, the larger twin, developed an serious infection. On Friday, doctors broke the devastating news that there was no more they could do to treat her.

Cheryl said at the time: "Daisy is critically ill, she has a large cluster of air pockets around her lung and it is putting too much pressure on her little heart. Doctors are not sure if there is anything they can do. Our poor sweet little girl needs prayers now more than ever."

Daisy

Early on Saturday afternoon, the tiny tot passed away peacefully in her mummy and daddy's arms. She was two weeks and three days old.

"She was still fighting all the way to the end with high oxygen levels. It was amazing and we still had hope," said Cheryl.

"We managed to get her christened on Saturday morning. She had a beautiful christening dress and bonnet and looked so pretty.

"When her heart rate began to drop we both got her out and held her and sang to her and kissed her until she passed away peacefully."

Daisy

One of the most poignant moments was when Cheryl and Ray were allowed to lay Daisy next to her twin Lily. It was the first time the pair had been reunited since they were born and placed in separate incubators.

Cheryl said: "We have kept Daisy with us for the past two days. We were allowed to spend two nights with her in a special room with a special little basket for her and we were allowed to get her out and hold her and lay with her whenever we wanted.

"We took her for a walk to a little pond to spend some precious moments with her outside, we bathed her and dressed her and picked some teddies and blankets for her.

"NICU arranged a professional photographer to come in and take lovely photos of her. She was reunited with her twin sister, they laid together in Lily’s incubator and Lily held her hand."

The couple also did hand and foot prints and plaster moulds.

"We sang songs and read her a story. We told her how much we all love her and how she has touched so many peoples hearts. During our last few hours with her, we took her in the pram for a short walk to the bench on the green. We then took her to say goodbye to Lily and said goodnight and sweet dreams to her before allowing the nurses to take her," said Cheryl.

"She took her little octopus with her that has been with her the whole time. We didn’t want her go as we want to stay with her forever. She will always be with us - she is an angel now and will be looking over all of us, especially our sweet Lily.

"We are desperately heartbroken and nothing will ever ease our pain but we will try to stay strong for Lily in Daisy’s memory."

Cheryl, who had four older children and a one-year-old granddaughter, added: "Daisy Eliana Bickerdike-Guile, our perfect angel, you will always be with us and we will celebrate your life for the rest of ours until we meet again."

She added: "We are so proud of the strength our little poppet showed over the two weeks and three days of her precious life. She has changed our lives forever and has inspired so many people who have been following her fight."

The family's friends in in Newport Pagnell have arranged to release some balloons go on Friday at 6pm in the town's Dove field. A private memorial will be held once Cheryl and Ray are home from hospital.

A friend has also set up a fundraising page to help pay for Daisy's funeral. You can view the page here.