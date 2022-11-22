One of Milton Keynes' oldest companies goes into administration and offers its £12m premises for sale

A well-known MK company that’s been trading for 46 years has gone into administration and put its massive premises on the market.

Broadway stampings and Dyson Diecastings employed 319 people at their factory and warehouse in Bletchley’s Denbigh Industrial estate.

Suppliers to the automotive industry, they were among the last family-owned independent pressed and sheet metal component manufacturers and die casters in the UK.

But over the past two or three years, they have battled against a string of problems which have affected the UK automotive supply chain. These include the impact of Brexit and COVID-19, escalating raw material and energy costs, supply chain disruption and shortages of both essential components and labour.

In August, the Citizen reported that administrators had been appointed and were battling to save the company and keep it trading.

However, this month the premises are up for sale with offers of more than £12m invited.

Strategic real estate advisor Avison Young has been instructed to market the property, which consists of a total of 189,473 sq ft across a number of units on more than six acres.

It’s advertised on Rightmove as a “substantial vacant freehold industrial and warehouse complex” with “significant asset management and redevelopment potential” subject to planning permission.

Ben Holyhead, Associate Surveyor at Avison Young, said: “Broadway Stampings and Dyson Diecastings operated for more than four decades from this site and were important employers within Milton Keynes. Avison Young has been appointed by the joint administrators of the companies to market and sell the property assets, which offer prospective buyers a rare opportunity to acquire substantial industrial and warehouse premises within a prime area of Milton Keynes.

“The site is situated in close proximity to the M1 motorway and provides excellent regional and national transportation links, making it a key strategic location for any business seeking industrial space. This property will generate significant interest from occupiers, investors and developers alike.”

