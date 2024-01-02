One of Milton Keynes oldest companies goes into administration days before Christmas
A transport company that has been running in MK for more than 50 years has gone into administration.
Family-run W H Barley specialised in logistics, pallet distribution and commercial storage solutions from its huge site in Old Wolverton, where it has a fleet of 130 trucks and 50 trailers.
Chief executive Emma Barber made the announcement three days before Christmas, stating: “It is with great sadness that we must share the difficult news that W H Barley Transport & Storage has unfortunately gone into administration.
"This decision was made after exhausting all available options to sustain the business, and it comes with heavy hearts as we acknowledge the impact on our valued employees, clients, and suppliers.”
She blamed financial challenges and increasing cost pressures, which she said were “reaching breaking point” for many hauliers. And the lead up to Christmas, traditionally a lucrative period for operators, was the worst since 2008, she said.The company was founded by chairman Peter Barber in 1970 and grew to occupy a 100,000 sq ft purpose-built commercial storage and warehouse facility on a five-acre site in Old Wolverton.Emma said of the administration: “The decision to take this step has not been made lightly, and it follows extensive efforts to explore alternative solutions for our financial challenges. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we have reached a point where administration is deemed necessary.“Freight volumes are down by 10-15 per cent with fewer goods being moved around as the cost-of-living bites. In short, costs are still rising faster than inflation, profits are meagre, and hauliers are saying that customers are not wanting to pay reasonable prices.“The worst-case scenario has come true for many. Business failures are on the rise. A recent report concluded that a record number of hauliers (463) have gone bust this year – more than twice as many as last year.”She added: “To our dedicated employees, we regret to inform you that, due to the company’s closure, there are no longer job opportunities available. We understand the challenges this poses for you, and we want to express our sincere gratitude for your hard work and commitment during your time with our family business W H Barley Transport & Storage.“To our esteemed clients and suppliers, we deeply regret any inconvenience caused by the company’s closure. We appreciate the trust and partnership you extended to us over the years.“This is an incredibly challenging time for everyone involved and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we navigate through this process.”
However, one group of former W H Barley employees are this week taking legal action against the company, claiming they were not informed of the decision soon enough.
Under the Trade Union and Labour Relations Consolidation Act 1992, any company planning to make redundancies must provide workers with a 30-day consultation period before making any job cuts. If the company employs more than 100 staff, this rises to 45 days.
Nuala Toner of law firm Nualaw, told Motor Transport news site: “We are representing some of the dismissed employees and will be seeking compensation for them at tribunal.
“Although the company is in administration this does not excuse the company’s failure to undertake consultation before the dismissals.”