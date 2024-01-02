One of Milton Keynes oldest companies goes into administration days before Christmas

She blamed financial challenges and increasing cost pressures, which she said were “reaching breaking point” for many hauliers. And the lead up to Christmas, traditionally a lucrative period for operators, was the worst since 2008, she said.The company was founded by chairman Peter Barber in 1970 and grew to occupy a 100,000 sq ft purpose-built commercial storage and warehouse facility on a five-acre site in Old Wolverton.Emma said of the administration: “The decision to take this step has not been made lightly, and it follows extensive efforts to explore alternative solutions for our financial challenges. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we have reached a point where administration is deemed necessary.“Freight volumes are down by 10-15 per cent with fewer goods being moved around as the cost-of-living bites. In short, costs are still rising faster than inflation, profits are meagre, and hauliers are saying that customers are not wanting to pay reasonable prices.“The worst-case scenario has come true for many. Business failures are on the rise. A recent report concluded that a record number of hauliers (463) have gone bust this year – more than twice as many as last year.”She added: “To our dedicated employees, we regret to inform you that, due to the company’s closure, there are no longer job opportunities available. We understand the challenges this poses for you, and we want to express our sincere gratitude for your hard work and commitment during your time with our family business W H Barley Transport & Storage.“To our esteemed clients and suppliers, we deeply regret any inconvenience caused by the company’s closure. We appreciate the trust and partnership you extended to us over the years.“This is an incredibly challenging time for everyone involved and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we navigate through this process.”