One of the biggest and best markets in the country returns to Central Milton Keynes

MK shoppers can get Christmas all wrapped up with a visit to one of the country’s biggest specialist markets this weekend.

The MK Handmade & Vintage Weekend Extravaganza returns to the new city centre at the end of October for a three-day spectacular.

Since its launch back in 2010 this event, which now runs four times a year, has been delivering a treasure trove of cherry-picked and individually invited exhibitors, with a veritable feast of the fantastic for sale.

With more than 120 stalls filling the expanse of Middleton Hall in centre:mk, shoppers will be wowed by the products taking attention – and this truly is one of those rare occasions where you can shop for everyone under one roof.

Antiques, authentic vintage, jewellery, toys, homewares, collectibles, ephemera, ceramics and glass, memorabilia, music, accessories, original art and gifts are just some of those items to peruse.

This substantial indoor pop-up bazaar has a reputation as one of the biggest and best markets in the country, and with good reason. Playing host to some of the region's most original and affordable designer-makers, artists, artisans and specialist dealers, you'll find an eclectic mix of thousands of special high quality goodies ‘not found on the high street’.

“We work really hard to ensure that every stall delivers the absolute best of brand, and we are thrilled with the traders we have secured for our final event of 2025,” said organiser Jen Reeves-North, “We are ending the year on a high, while helping to take the chore out of your seasonal shopping, leaving you more time for the fun stuff.

"We always listen to what our customers want, and this show will help you to get Christmas all wrapped up, with none of the drama.

“With so many traders offering cool items, you never know what you might find at MK Handmade & Vintage,” Jen promised, “Of course the first show falls on Halloween, and there will be some suitable scary objects for sale too.”

The market returns to centre:mk on Friday October 31 (9.30am-6pm), Saturday November 1 (9am-6pm) and Sunday November 2 (10.30am-5pm).

For more information visit here