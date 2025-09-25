One of the cheapest pubs in Milton Keynes makes it into new CAMRA guide for quality of its ale

A city pub known for its cheap prices has made it into new CAMRA guide after customers praised the quality of its real ale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captain Ridley’s Shooting Party, a Wetherspoons pub in Bletchley’s Queensway, won acclaim from members of the local Campaign for Real Ale branch.

As a result, it is listed in CAMRA’s The Good Beer Guide 2026, the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide, published on Thursday 25

September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub is in the new CAMRA guide

Branch members chose the pub after paying it regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer.

They also took into account customer service, décor and overall atmosphere.

A CAMRA spokesman said: “Captain Ridley’s Shooting Party deserves its place in The Good Beer Guide 2026. It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”

The pub’s manager, Gemma Hamilton, said: “We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”

Wetherspoons' beer is cheaper due to the high volume of beer they sell, their larger than average pubs and long-term contracts with suppliers that secure favourable pricing.