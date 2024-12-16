Only Fools & Horses The Musical among Milton Keynes Theatre’s highlights for 2025

It’s been a brilliant year for Milton Keynes Theatre, filled with some of the most recognisable musicals, plays and productions that have had audiences applauding night after night.

Happily, 2025 promises even more of the same.

As always, the new season continuous with Milton Keynes Theatre’s pantomime, starring Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood as Peter Pan. With amazing special effects, stunning sets, beautiful costumes and barrel-loads of laughter, Peter Pan takes the whole family on a magical trip to Never Land.

Fans of musicals also have lots to look forward with several of the most iconic productions coming to Milton Keynes over the next few months. Included is the Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning Dear Evan Hansen, legendary rock'n'roll musical The Rocky Horror Show (starring Adam Strong), and Kinky Boots, which stars Strictly Come Dancing’s Johannes Radebe and rising star Dan Partridge.

During March and April, Milton Keynes will host Only Fools & Horses The Musical which brings the iconic characters from the UK’s best-loved TV series to the stage.

Following that, the hilarious new musical & Juliet makes its debut, featuring some of the most iconic pop songs of the last 30 years and proving that there IS life after Romeo.

As always, there’s a fantastic list of music-based one-night performances, including Queen of the Night - A Tribute to Whitney Houston, Sing-a-Long-a The Greatest Showman, The Illegal Eagles, and Anton Du Beke - At the Musicals.

Audiences looking for a dramatic trip to the theatre can look forward to the brilliant plays that will be coming to Milton Keynes over the next few months. If you’re a horror fan, Ghost Stories is a truly terrifying theatrical experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Alternatively, anyone interested in a whodunit will love Murder on the Orient Express, which is an adaptation of the classic tale by Agatha Christie.

Families can enjoy two amazing shows by Horrible Histories live on stage this February and for those looking for a more mature theatre evening Buffy Revamped brings a satirical take on the iconic TV show to Milton Keynes for one night only.

If you’re after some great comedy, check out a list of one-night performances from Milton Jones, Jimmy Carr, Jason Manford, Jack Dee, and Paul Chowdhry.

Dance fans are also spoiled for choice with festive vibes extended to feature Carlos Acosta’s Nutcracker in Havana, and the return of Giovanni Pernice with The Last Dance. Later in the season, avant-garde South Korean choreographer Eun-Me Ahn brings her newest production, Dragons, to local audiences. Finally, Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake returns in April to wow audiences, having become the most successful dance theatre production of all time.

The Spring season concludes with the return of War Horse, the beloved theatrical experience that’s based on the unforgettable novel by Michael Morpurgo.

The rest of 2025 promises even more brilliant productions, including Picture You Dead, An Inspector Calls, The Girl on the Train, Bat Out of Hell, Calamity Jane, and many more.

Find out more or book tickets here