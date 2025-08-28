Only go to A&E if it is a genuine emergency, urge hospital organisations across Milton Keynes and Bedfordshire
The Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Health and Care Partnership has urged people to only go to Accident and Emergency if it is a genuine emergency.
The partnership of National Health Service organisations posted the appeal on its social media pages today (August 28) in response to hospitals in the area becoming increasingly busy.
Its message said: "Our local hospitals are very busy at the moment.
"Please only go to Accident and Emergency it is a genuine emergency which threatens life or limb."
Patients are being urged to contact their local pharmacist or use the 111 online service if they are unsure what treatment they need.