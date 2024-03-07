Only six out of 10 people ‘trust’ Thames Valley Police as public confidence ‘damaged’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Only six out of 10 people ‘trust’ Thames Valley Police, a recent survey of the public has revealed.

The Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber addressed the results of the poll, which took the views of 1,608 residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “We are of course aware that incidents over recent years have damaged the public’s trust and confidence in policing and this will inevitably have an impact on attitudes here in the Thames Valley which we need to better understand.”

POLICE STOCK IMAGE. PHOTO: TVP

Thames Valley Police’s (TVP) Trust & Confidence Snapshot Survey was conducted from December 18, 2023, to January 2, 2024, by Maru.

It showed that 87 per cent of respondents were willing to contact the police if they were the victim of a crime or worried about something.

It also found that just 53 per cent of people thought the force treated everyone fairly regardless of who they are.

Advertisement

Advertisement

TVP’s Deputy Chief Constable Ben Snuggs said: “Trust and confidence are the cornerstones of effective policing. Thames Valley Police’s mission is to be an excellent police force trusted by all our communities.”

Following the survey, Mr Barber announced on Tuesday the publication of TVP’s ‘governance review’.

The review includes plans to introduce additional scrutiny of TVP’s activities, from a whole force right down to the neighbourhood level.

This would involve establishing an independent advisory group made up of volunteers at each of the force’s five local command units.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The volunteers, who TVP says will be from ‘diverse communities’, will provide a voice on local operational and community issues.

The force said that stop and search and the use of force would two of the areas looked at by a ‘community scrutiny panel’ under the new plans.

Mr Barber said: “Following implementation of the proposals, we will have a fair and consistent approach and will be seeking increased representation from across our diverse communities.”

Other results from TVP’s survey included that 78 per cent of respondents felt safe in their area, although 53 per cent were ‘worried about crime’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Around 79 per cent of respondents said they felt safe online, according to the survey of residents.

Mr Snuggs said: “I welcome the results of this snapshot survey and the findings of the review into the governance.”