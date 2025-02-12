Open University in Milton Keynes turns to gaming to recruit younger students

The Open University has turned to gamification in a groundbreaking student-recruitment drive with LADBible Group.

It is using fantasy characters, known to gamers as Non-Player Characters (NPCs), which would-be students can interact with to find out more about studying a degree with the OU.

The unusual Augmented Reality move is designed to show the younger generation, including school leavers, all the benefits of distance learning.

Using one of the biggest gaming publishers GAMINGbible via the via social-media platform Snapchat, the "Career Quest" game is aimed at the 16 to 24-year-old age group.

Gaming is one of the most consumed media channels for people of these ages, and Career Quest’s creative content allows users to explore flexible study options through a clever interactive AR filter.

The user sees their own image on their smartphone screen with animations overlaid.

With a nod of the head to left or right, they can navigate the "Study Quest" Snapchat lens and find out what OU learning style suits them best and what gaming character they’re most like. They include The Inventor, The Oracle, The Wizard, The Warrior, The Sage and The Alchemist

The campaign, planned by OMD UK, will include five gaming content-creator influencers, who have a collective following of over 39 million on Snapchat and TikTok. These will record themselves using the Snapchat filter to show their audience what it's all about.

Clare Charlton, Deputy Director of Marketing at the OU, said: "While traditional marketing methods still have an impact, the OU is hoping the new campaign will strike a chord with LADBible's 503 million followers.

“Young people are increasingly feeling the pressure to achieve success and seek freedom and choice. So as category leaders in a rational education sector, we need to show up differently.

“We are building meaningful connections through our marketing, giving prospective students a sense of relief and direction. We have a way to go before we shall see the results, but we know that by using gaming to deliver our message, via LADBible, we should reach our Gen Z audience."

The number of students aged 20 and under studying with the OU has gradually increased. The aim is to continue with this trajectory.

LA Ronayne, Executive Creative Director at LADbible Group said: "We're passionate about supporting our audience's happiness, so partnering with The Open University to inspire education and their future career paths was a truly special opportunity.

“Using gaming as a lens, Career Quest explores the educational journeys of NPCs (non-playable characters) and what they might have studied to reach their roles—from a shadowy Wizard in Computing and IT to a Warrior mastering Sports, Fitness and Coaching—bringing these stories to life in fun and interactive ways”

The Open University is the largest academic institution in the UK and a world leader in flexible distance learning. Since it began in 1969, the OU has taught more than 2.3 million students worldwide and currently has around 200,000 students.

Seventy-one per cent of directly registered students are in full-time or part-time employment, and 73 FTSE 100 companies have sponsored staff to take OU courses. The OU works with 2,800 employers in total to deliver workplace education, including more than 190 local authorities plus 149 NHS Trusts and health boards.