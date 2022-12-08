Open University secures almost £6m funding to build 'reality studio' in Milton Keynes to help students learn from home

The Open University has been granted funding of £5.8m to develop extended reality studios to expand its teaching and learning with augmented and virtual reality.

The leading supported distance-learning university plans to use state-of-the-art equipment to capture, reproduce and render 4D imagery.

Called Open XR Studios, it will deliver immersive and reality-embedded learning to students in their homes.

The facilities will be applied first to nursing, science and sport. Students will be able to engage with practice scenarios in high-risk situations that would otherwise be unavailable, such as patient simulation.

They can gain access to impossible-to-reach learning environments, such as the heart of a volcano.

The studio will also serve as a research platform to better understand how to engage students across a range of extended reality learning scenarios. This will create partnership opportunities with the wider higher education sector, placing the OU at the forefront of utilising these technologies in a responsible and equitable manner.

Tim Blackman, Vice Chancellor at the OU, said: “The Open XR Studios and reality-based learning are the next logical place for The Open University to take digital education. This is a very exciting and innovative venture for us, and we hope it will lead to significant collaboration opportunities within the education sector and more widely with public and private sectors.”

