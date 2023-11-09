Open University to stage 'Moon Night' for people to learn about lunar exploration and meet an astronaut in Milton Keynes
World-leading researchers in space sciences are staging a special Moon Night at the the city’s Open University for all lunar enthusiasts.
To be held on Tuesday November 28, it will be an evening of moon exploration and even gives people the chance to ‘walk on the moon’ via an immersive virtual reality experience.
Guests can also handle meteorites, explore the OU's virtual microscope collection of Apollo rocks, learn how ash can grow plants on the moon and how 3D printing could be used to build habitats on it.
There will be talks by experts, including one by UK astronaut Dr Meganne Christian. Guided tours of the university’s Space Labs and Observatory will also be given.
The OU has a long history of involvement in solar system exploration and has worked on a large number of missions.
One current area of research is whether it would be possible to build on the moon. The UK Space Agency gave OU space experts almost £175,000 to develop a one-of-a-kind construction method that could one day enable people to build on the moon from lunar soil. Using the natural satellite’s readily available resources as building materials would finally overcome the astronomical cost of transporting raw materials through space.
The Moon Night is designed to celebrate the rich history of lunar exploration and the ground-breaking research undertaken at the OU.
The event, to be held in Berrill Lecture Theatre from 4.45pm to 8.45pm, is free and tickets can be booked on Eventbrite here. There is an online offer for people unable to attend in person.