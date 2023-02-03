Operation Deter youth pilot aimed at diverting children from knife crime in Milton Keynes

A tough new approach to tackling knife crime in Milton Keynes aims to divert those who carry knives away from serious offending.

Operation Deter was launched by Thames Valley Police in July last year. And, following the successful rollout tackling adult offending, a pilot scheme in Milton Keynes was started in partnership with the Youth Offending Team (YOT), aimed specifically at those under 18.

In the first month, seven young people under the age of 18 have been arrested as a part of Operation Deter, with all seven engaging with the programme.

Knife crime has soared in Milton Keynes

The scheme, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner, Matthew Barber, said: “Too many people have become victims of knife crime, and the prevalence of knife carrying is a concern for many residents in Thames Valley.

“This comprehensive approach to tackling not just knife crime but the wider culture of knife carrying will be a template, not just for the whole of the Thames Valley, but a model for other forces to follow.

“Our communities want an end to knife crime and Operation Deter is making positive progress to divert those who carry knives away from serious offending, which will affect not only the lives of their victims, but also their own lives.”

Operation Deter lead Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Taylor, added: “Under this new pilot, for the most serious of offences, children under the age of 18 can expect the same treatment as adults – age will be no protection.

“However, research has shown a large number of children who carry knives claim to do so through fear of exploitation and this is where the intensive intervention of Op Deter will focus its attention.

“There are already well-established processes in place for youth justice, but these processes can often take weeks or even months to bear fruit.

“All this time, children remain vulnerable and offending can continue.

“By working closely with the Milton Keynes YOT, this new approach will see a child who is arrested getting the support they need, alongside their parent or guardian, not within days or weeks, but within hours, while still in police custody.”

The intervention work will look at the root causes of offending, and will seek to determine if the child is being exploited and is actually a victim, rather than a criminal.

DCI Taylor added: “The acceptability, whether that is through fear or bravado, of carrying a knife, needs to stop.

“Part of that solution will be through education, but frankly, there also needs to be a fear of consequences.

“For too long, carrying a knife has been perceived by some as a “low level” offence.

“Through Op Deter, this perception is changing. Carrying a knife is dangerous, not just to others, but to the carrier.

Cabinet Member for Community Safety in Milton Keynes, Cllr Lauren Townsend, said: “This project is part of a series of work that we’re doing to tackle knife crime and educate young people.

