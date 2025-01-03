The group of 14 men, described by police as being from the Western Balkans, sold class A drugs including cocaine, thousands of times per month to hundreds of customers, over a period of one and a half years.

The first arrests took place on July 7 2023 when police arrested Emiljano Bardhi, Eris Diva, Lorenc Kola, Admir Lala, Argys Hoxha and Romarjo Agolli for conspiring to supply class A drugs.

During these arrests officers seized 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, drugs paraphernalia and almost £10,000 in cash.

Then on November 21 2023 a further eight men from Milton Keynes, London and Sheffield - Festim Pisli, Zeqir Pisli, Mevlan Pisli, Leonsio Cara, Arnaldo Dedja, Burim Selita, Laers Katana and Jozef Perzefi, were arrested for conspiring to supply class A drugs.

During these arrests half a kilogram of cocaine, drugs paraphernalia and almost £50,000 in cash were seized.

Zeqir Pisli, 30 and of Aylesbury Street in Wolverton was sentenced to a total of 13 years and eight months’ imprisonment on Friday December 20 at a hearing held at Southwark Crown Court.

Pisli was previously found guilty of conspiring to supply a controlled drug of class A, cocaine, by unanimous jury verdict during a five-week trial at Aylesbury Crown Court that concluded in June.

At the same hearing last month the following seven defendants were sentenced:

Festim Pisli, 36, and of Hale Avenue in Stony Stratford, was jailed for ten years and three months, after pleading guilty to a count of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A, cocaine.

Arnaldo Dedja, 33, and of James Walton View, Halfway, Sheffield, was jailed for five years and eight months, after pleading guilty to a count of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A, cocaine.

Burim Selita, 27, and of Palmers Road, Arnos Grove, London, was jailed for five years and seven months, after pleading guilty to a count of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A, cocaine.

Laers Katana, 22, and of Culmstock Close, Emerson Valley, was also jailed for five years and seven months, after pleading guilty to a count of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A, cocaine.

Mevlan Pisli, 39, and of Barnsbury Gardens, Newport Pagnell, was jailed for four years and two months, after being found guilty by a jury of one count of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A, cocaine.

Jozef Perzefi, 21, and of Glazier Drive, Neath Hill, was jailed for three years, after pleading guilty to a count of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A, cocaine.

Leonsio Cara, 28, and of no fixed address, was also jailed for three years, after pleading guilty to a count of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A, cocaine.

Others in the organised crime group were sentenced at an earlier hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court:

Eris Diva, aged 24, of Stratford Road, Wolverton, was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to a count of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A, cocaine.

Emiljano Bardhi, 19, of Cleavers Avenue, Conniburrow, was jailed for two years and three months, after pleading guilty to a count of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A, cocaine.

Romarjo Agolli, 27, and of Church Street, Wolverton, and Admir Lala, 43 of Dyers Mews, Neath Hill, were each sentenced to 18 months in jail, after each pleading guilty to a count of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A, cocaine.

Ergys Hoxha, 20, and of Beadlemead, Netherfield, was jailed for 18 months, after pleading guilty to a count of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A, cocaine.

Lorenc Kola, 30, and of Beccles Drive, Barking, London, was jailed for 16 months, after pleading guilty to a count of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A, namely cocaine.

Speaking about the case, Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Natalie Hall said: “The work by our Serious and Organised Crime Unit to bring this organised crime group down was significant.

“A substantial policing operation took place to arrest these men who played various roles to supply cocaine on a significant scale.

“The fact that this investigation has led to 60 years’ imprisonment for 14 men is a testament to the officers who worked so hard compiling evidence and seeing justice over a two-year period.

“We will continue to work with our partners and other agencies to bring to justice such groups, who seek only to make money from the production and distribution of illegal drugs, which bring misery and violence to others.”

