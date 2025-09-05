Organisers criticise Katie Price for pulling out of Milton Keynes Pride Festival after party at Pink Punters

Media personality Katie Price has pulled out of a planned appearance at Milton Keynes Pride Festival’s after party with organisers criticising the showbiz star.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Price was due to perform at the festival’s after party in the early hours of Sunday September 14 at Pink Punters nightclub, however festival organisers have issued a statement saying her management team have confirmed she will be unable to fulfil the booking.

Price was scheduled to appear alongside DJ Emma and Milton Keynes Pride drag ambassador Sandy Flaps at the afterparty, scheduled to run from 10pm on September 13 following the Milton Keynes Pride Festival, a free event which is being held in Campbell Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement posted on social media, organisers criticised Price for letting down a charitable event.

Katie Price. Photo: Joe Maher Getty Images

"The official afterparty was booked and promoted as a fundraising event, with Katie Price contracted as the headline performer,” a spokesman said.

"Despite repeated attempts of contact to fulfil this agreement, her management has confirmed she will not be honouring her booking.

"This decision was made at short notice and is entirely outside of our control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For context, much has already been reported in the media about Ms Price’s approach to her professional commitments.

"While our community has consistently supported her, it is deeply regrettable that this support has not been reciprocated.

"Choosing not to meet her obligations to a charitable Pride event demonstrates a lack of accountability and professionalism, and we share in the community’s disappointment.

"The afterparty will still proceed as planned at Pink Punters and we are currently working on a replacement for Katie Price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please allow some time for us to do this and an announcement will follow shortly.

"All ticket holders are encouraged to retain their tickets in support of the main Milton Keynes Pride Festival remaining free for all to attend."

The main Milton Keynes Pride Festival takes place on September 13 in Campbell Park and features performers on the main stage, plus children’s activities, a funfair, a food village and a rainbow market.

Price was a winner of the 2015 edition of Celebrity Big Brother, and has been the subject of several reality television documentaries about her life and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a recent edition of her podcast The Katie Price Show Price revealed she was undergoing medical tests after experiencing recurring pain in the same finger where she previously had cancer.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.