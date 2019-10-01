Organist Ernie helps raise thousands for Milton Keynes hospice

Milton Keynes organist Ernie Thomas played the right tune when he helped raise £6,000 for Willen Hospice.

Ernie, who built the organ with friends in 2014, plays ABBA and Grease songs at fetes and fun days across Milton Keynes to raise money for the hospice.

Ernie with his organ Galadriel

His instrument Galadriel is named after the Lord of the Rings character.

Ernie said: “I decided to raise money for Willen Hospice because it’s a fantastic place, and if I ever needed it, I’d like Willen to be there for me one day.”

Amy Finch, community fundraiser, said, “It’s so great to see the different ways that people fundraise for us, and Ernie’s organ is definitely unique. We’re very thankful for his support.”

Willen Hospice needs to raise £4.7million a year, that’s £9 a minute. By members of the community taking on their own fundraising initiatives, Willen Hospice can continue providing specialist, compassionate care to local people and their families.

To donate visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/