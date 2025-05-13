Oriflame beauty bus coming to Milton Keynes to offer affordable cosmetics and products
The bus will be crammed with high-quality beauty and wellness products, including the hero Novage+ range, the new Optimals brand and the Scent Your Mood fragrances.
Oriflame experts will be available to offer tailored advice and answer burning beauty questions.
People will also have the chance to hop aboard the bus and enjoy one-on-one sessions with renowned makeup artists, getting insider tips for creating their perfect look.
The Beauty Bus further offers skin analysis to give you a clearer and more accurate understanding of your skin’s needs, followed by a tailored prescriptive skincare package,.
Each pre-registered visitor will leave with an exclusive goody bag filled with Oriflame beauty treats.
Pre-register your visit today to secure your guaranteed goody bag, which includes an exclusive 15% discount code.