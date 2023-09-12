Ouch! Would-be Labour MP for Milton Keynes delivers stinging quip about Liberal Democrats

Watch more videos on Shots!

A Labour candidate hoping to be the next MP for Milton Keynes has delivered a stinging barb about Liberal Democrats on his social media.

Chris Curtis handles his own election campaign to enlist public support in his bid to topple sitting Tory MP Ben Everitt at the next general election.

But today (Tuesday) he may have gone a tad too far by upsetting that group that his own party has formed an alliance with to run Milton Keynes City Council.

Chris Curtis is Labour's parliamentary candidate for MK North

Chris, who is 28, was commenting on a Twitter post showing former Lib Dem leader Tim Farron talking about a sewage issue in the River Flit in mid-Beds.

He responded to the post by tweeting: “You can guarantee that if there was a plan to build a new sewage treatment facility, the Lib Dems would fight tooth and nail to block it.”

Chris then continued to deliver his barb from his own Twitter account, which has more than 37,000 followers.

"How the Lib Dems split their time: 50% standing and pointing at problems, 50% doing whatever they can to block the solutions,” he wrote.

Some of his followers applauded him. “Thank you for your prompt honesty. I'm sure you will make an excellent MP,” posted one.

But another wrote: “If he keeps sl*gging off the Lib Dems, without their votes, he might struggle to get there.”

In Milton Keynes, there is a polite respect between Labour and Lib Dems, who have joined forces in a special Progressive Alliance group to run the council.

This is because no party has a big enough majority to take control on its own. After the elections in May, Labour had 25 seats, Tories had 17 and Liberal Democrats 15.

However, on Thursday September 21, all three parties will go head to head in a by-election for the Newport Pagnell South seat, following the resignation of disgraced Conservative councillor Scot Balazs.