Ousedale School's GCSE results leads the way in Milton Keynes

Ousedale has once again been crowned as the leading Milton Keynes school at GCSE progress and attainment, according to national exam results.

And the impressive results puts Ousedale among the top 30 per cent of schools in the UK for the second year running.

Ousedale students celebrating their results

Top marks were achieved in the core subjects of English, Maths, Humanities, Science and English, with over 90 per cent of children achieving grade 4, and 78 per cent gaining 5 or above.

Headteacher Sue Carbert: “We are absolutely delighted with these results and they are very much testament to the considerable hard work and dedication given by students and staff.”

A school spokesman added: "Ousedale School have an absolute belief that all children can succeed.

"The vision is shared by all staff and increasingly communicated throughout the school by students."