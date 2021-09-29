Out of fuel? Lime offers free e-scooter and bike rides for people to get about in Milton Keynes

Lime is giving free e-scooter and e-bike rides for people struggling to get fuel for their cars in MK

The fuel crisis has caused demand for the electric machines to skyrocket this week, as people seek out alternative ways to travel.

Lime, the world’s largest micro mobility provider, has seen a string of new sign ups for its services.

A Lime e-scooter

Responding to this demand and the need for more accessible electric transport options, the company has removed the cost of unlocking its e-bikes and e-scooters (usually £1) and is offering users three free 15 minute rides (the average journey time across the UK).

To redeem, users will need to download the Lime app, locate their ride and enter the code: LIMEGREENFUEL

Sam Merullo, general manager for Lime UK & Ireland said: “The fuel shortage has highlighted just how reliant we are on cars - but we don’t all need to be. E-bikes and e-scooters offer a sustainable, safe, enjoyable and all-electric mode of transport to replace short car journeys. It’s important that available fuel reaches those who need it most, so we’re offering free rides for all existing and new Lime users, and want to encourage everyone to explore new travel alternatives when their cars might not be an option. You never know, you might like it!”