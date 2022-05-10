Out-of-town fly tipper fined for dumping outside Asda in Milton Keynes

A member of the public reported the crime to MK Council officers after witnessing the offender dumping a broken chair against a fence at the Asda supermarket in Bletchley.
The woman, who comes from St Albans, was issued with a £250 Fixed Penalty Notice, but failed to pay.
She was then summoned to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court and after pleading guilty, was fined £320 and ordered to pay £500 towards the council’s legal and investigation costs.
Cabinet member for the Public Realm, Cllr Lauren Townsend said, “This offender has paid a steep price for not disposing of their rubbish properly, and even more so for not facing up to it when caught. Fly-tipping waste makes it ‘someone else’s problem’ and that problem carries high costs - which MK taxpayers have to cover. I’d like to thank this eyewitness and all residents who report fly-tipping as they’re helping to create a clean and green environment for everyone.”
Fly tipping is an environmental crime and can be reported to MK Council here.
A council spokesman said: “We will ask for your name and address as we may need to contact you for more information. All reports are confidential and the culprits will not be informed of your details. We still investigate anonymous reports, but we may not be able to take any action against the culprit unless there is evidence.”