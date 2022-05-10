Out-of-town fly tipper fined for dumping outside Asda in Milton Keynes

A member of the public reported the crime to MK Council officers after witnessing the offender dumping a broken chair against a fence at the Asda supermarket in Bletchley.

The woman, who comes from St Albans, was issued with a £250 Fixed Penalty Notice, but failed to pay.

She was then summoned to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court and after pleading guilty, was fined £320 and ordered to pay £500 towards the council’s legal and investigation costs.

The woman dumped the broken chair outside Asda

Cabinet member for the Public Realm, Cllr Lauren Townsend said, “This offender has paid a steep price for not disposing of their rubbish properly, and even more so for not facing up to it when caught. Fly-tipping waste makes it ‘someone else’s problem’ and that problem carries high costs - which MK taxpayers have to cover. I’d like to thank this eyewitness and all residents who report fly-tipping as they’re helping to create a clean and green environment for everyone.”

Fly tipping is an environmental crime and can be reported to MK Council here.