Outdoor live theatre shows return to quirky venue near Milton Keynes

The unique venue, which is close to Olney, takes its name from the four beautiful disused railway arches, which are used as stages.

People take their own chairs, picnics and drinks.

The theatre near returns for its fifth year with another jam-packed summer season of live theatre and music, starting on on July 21/It will host ten local and professional theatre groups and musicians who will be performing over 20 shows up until early September.There will be something for everyone, from family friendly performances and Shakespeare to live music and gothic horror.Taking to the open-air stage includes returning favourites The Wet Mariners with their ten-year revival of Love’s Labour’s Lost, DOT Productions with The Jungle Book and Pygmalion, British Touring Shakespeare with The Merry Wives of Windsor and Dracula, and Etcetera Theatre Company with The Importance of Being Earnest.Popular local theatre group, Milton Keynes Theatre of Comedy, also return to stage with their second instalment of Ripping Yarns created by Michael Palin and Terry Jones of Monty Python fame.

The Arches Theatre near Olney

All profits and contributions from these performances will be donated to the National Brain Appeal - a dementia charity. Last year £10,000 was raised.

Two theatre companies debuting at The Arches are The Last Baguette with its fun and farcical family tale of King Arthur and The Shakespeare Circus with its vibrant and spellbinding adaptation of The Tempest.