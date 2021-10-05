Outdoor 'stories in the park' sessions to be held for children in Milton Keynes over half term

Story-telling sessions are to be held in a local park to keep children amused over half term.

The Parks Trust has organised the Autumn Stories in the Park, where people can listen to folktales, histories and stories at Great Linford Manor Park.

Lasting around 45 minutes each, the stories include including the wonderous Richard Napier, astrological

Stories in the Park sessions take place over this half term

physician, charm caster and potion maker. Tickets cost £2 per person.

The sessions are just one of the outdoor activities on offer this autumn from the Parks Trust, the charity that cares for over 6,000 acres of parkland across Milton Keynes.

Youngsters aged nine to 12 who are interested in the natural world and would like to get hands-on experience in conservation projects and wildlife surveys can join a Nature Day session at Linford Lakes Nature Reserve on Wednesday 27 October.

The action-packed day with the Outdoor Learning team will feature a variety of activities including discovering tracks and trails, foraging, hunting mini-beasts, habitat surveys, pond dipping, creating mini- habitats and bird identification.

Children enjoying nature activities with the Parks Trust

The session will also give children the opportunity to meet new friends, learn new skills and get excited by the natural world.

The Parks Trust will also be holding their sought-after event, the Spooky Halloween trail, but this sold out this year.

There are still place available, however, for craft and nature sessions at Howe Park Wood on Tuesday October 26 and Thursday October 28.