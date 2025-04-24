Outrageous' homes in Milton Keynes needed for TV show with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Channel 4 property show ‘Outrageous Homes with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen’ is on the lookout for Milton Keynes properties to appear in its second series.

Filming begins in May and June and the producers are urging people who dare to be different to get in touch.

The series features homes ranging from the unusual and unconventional to the eccentric and eclectic.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen said: “Twenty-eight years ago when I filmed the first episode of Changing Rooms, I suspected that this nation wasn’t actually the aesthetic blandscape it appeared to be and now, with Outrageous Homes Season Deux (The Glampire Strikes Back) I’ll be up to the armpits in

The new series of Outrageous Homes is being filmed this Spring

weird.

"Homeowners who dare to be different are the beating heart of this celebratory telly feast and I can’t wait to spend time with yet more carbon-based lifeforms who will never be afraid of living life THEIR way.”

This Spring Laurence will be travelling the length of the country in search of fabulous, awe-inspiring and at times, jaw-dropping homes to discover what motivated the homeowners and hearing about the blood, sweat and tears that brought the home to life.

In series one, he explored properties that had a pirate party pad, a pink shrine and even a vampire fantasy lair.

The new series will be a joyous celebration of the unique, the wonderful and the truly outrageous, say IWC media.

They are looking for people who would love to celebrate their home and showcase them to Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and the Great British public this spring/summer.

You can apply here.