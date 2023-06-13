News you can trust since 1981
Pupils’ behaviour is exceptional, said inspectors
By Sally Murrer
Published 13th Jun 2023, 15:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 15:24 BST

A city primary school has been given an outstanding rating by Ofsted for the second time in a row.

Middleton Primary was praised for its “exceptional” provision for children in early years and the “extremely positive attitude of staff, pupils, parents and carers.

The pupils themselves were happy and felt safe, said the report, which added: “Their behaviour is exceptional and they show high levels of respect towards each other and the adults within the school.”

Middleton Primary School has been rated as Outstanding by Ofsted
The inspection, which took place in May and was published this week, found the school leaders had established a highly ambitious curriculum and ensured that children get off to a strong start with their learning.

Parents recognised the many strengths of Middleton Primary and one, whose comment was representative of many, described the school as “joyful”, said the report.

Headteacher Mrs Rachel Roberts said: “I am extremely proud that this is the second consecutive outstanding judgement by Ofsted and I am delighted that parents, children and staff were all so positive about the school.

"At Middleton, we believe in strong values and ensure that personal development is at the heart of learning.

“Middleton’s staff should be applauded for their unwavering enthusiasm, as every pupil benefits from a stimulating learning environment, in which they are encouraged to develop their character to prepare them for the future.”

The school is part of Kingsbridge Educational Trust. Their CEO Peter Barnes said: “This was the first inspection at Middleton Primary since it was graded as Outstanding in 2017, so it is fantastic that the outcome of the latest inspection concluded that it continues to be so.”

