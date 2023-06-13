A city primary school has been given an outstanding rating by Ofsted for the second time in a row.

Middleton Primary was praised for its “exceptional” provision for children in early years and the “extremely positive attitude of staff, pupils, parents and carers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pupils themselves were happy and felt safe, said the report, which added: “Their behaviour is exceptional and they show high levels of respect towards each other and the adults within the school.”

Middleton Primary School has been rated as Outstanding by Ofsted

The inspection, which took place in May and was published this week, found the school leaders had established a highly ambitious curriculum and ensured that children get off to a strong start with their learning.

Parents recognised the many strengths of Middleton Primary and one, whose comment was representative of many, described the school as “joyful”, said the report.

Headteacher Mrs Rachel Roberts said: “I am extremely proud that this is the second consecutive outstanding judgement by Ofsted and I am delighted that parents, children and staff were all so positive about the school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"At Middleton, we believe in strong values and ensure that personal development is at the heart of learning.

“Middleton’s staff should be applauded for their unwavering enthusiasm, as every pupil benefits from a stimulating learning environment, in which they are encouraged to develop their character to prepare them for the future.”