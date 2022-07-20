Over 55s Fair offering advice on health, safety, wellbeing and leisure to be held in Milton Keynes

The free event will be held at St Paul’s Catholic School in Leadenhall from 10am-3pm on Friday, September 2, with walking sports groups, delivery robots and travel companies among the exhibitors.

While an Over 55s Fair the event will be open to all with exhibitors showcasing what they have to offer and to hopefully recruit some new members and volunteers.

Ben Everitt, MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “I’m really excited to be hosting an Over 55s Fair for people in Milton Keynes to come and explore different opportunities available to them.

MPs Ben Everitt and Iain Stewart to host over 55s fair In Milton Keynes

“For two years we weren’t allowed to hold in-person events like this so I’m delighted we can finally get people and groups together to showcase the many different businesses, charities and leisure groups we have here in MK.”

Iain Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South, added: “I am hugely excited to organise an Over 55s Fair with Ben Everitt MP, something we both know will be of great benefit to residents. This includes me as someone who enters his 50s in the not-too-distant future.

“It is no secret that Milton Keynes has a growing number of older residents, so I believe it is important to showcase the many positive opportunities we have on the doorstep to improve our health, safety, wellbeing and leisure.