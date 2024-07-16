Owner begs for help to rescue terrified escaped parrot stuck in a tree in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An escaped parrot stuck at the top of a tree on a city estate has prompted a desperate appeal for help.

Mia the blue and gold macaw has been on the loose for three days after something spooked her when she was in the back garden with her owner Carole Smyth.

Exhausted, cold and hungry, the bird is perched at the top of a tree on Galley Hill – but is too scared to fly down, says Carole.

She has tried calling the fire service to help but they say they cannot attend without an official sanction from the RSPCA.

Mia the parrot in the tree. Photo: Submitted

"We called the RSPCA several times but they say they can’t help, even to call the fire brigade for us.. It’s so frustrating,” she said.

"Mia is getting more and more tired and I’ve tried everything I can think of to get her down, but she won’t budge. I think she’s up too high and is too scared and tired to fly down.”

Carole has had nine-year-old Mia for five years and takes her out regularly for exercise in the back garden on her Galley Hill home.

She normally sticks to within a few feet from Carole. But the pair were outside enjoying the sunshien on Saturday when the bird suddenly took fright and flew off.

"I don’t know what spooked her but something definitely did,” said Carole.

"Parrots are not natural flyers. They don’t go far. Mia went to a tree in Manshead Court and I could see her but couldn’t get her down,”

Since then, Mia, who has quite a repertoire of words, has moved trees before coming to rest in a particularly high specimen in Hastings, close to Stony Stratford.

"She’s been outside in the rain for two nights now and she must be really hungry,” said Carole.

"I’ve even tried taking my other parrot out to coax her down but it didn’t work. We are desperate for help.”

The Citizen contacted the RSPCA press office to ask why they could not make a call to the local fire service to help out.

We are currently awaiting a response.