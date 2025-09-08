Oxfam kicks off Second Hand September and calls for donations from the people of Milton Keynes

Oxfam has launched its Second Hand September campaign and has called on the Milton Keynes community to show its support by donating and buying pre-loved items.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stony Stratford’s High Street Oxfam shop is gearing up for a busy month as it celebrates the charity’s Second Hand September campaign, now in its seventh year.

The initiative is calling on the Milton Keynes community to shop for pre-loved items throughout the month and donate any clothes they no longer need or wear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxfam launched Second Hand September in 2019 with the aim of inspiring people to shop in a way that is kinder to people and the planet.

Stony Stratford’s High Street Oxfam shop launches its Second Hand September campaign and asks for donations from the public. Photo: Oxfam

Manager Angie Thomas is helping the Stony Stratford shop prepare for one of the busiest months of the year.

She says: “September is an exciting time for us in the shop, whilst also being our busiest. The variety we have in store always surprises people, especially the new people coming in who might not have considered buying pre-loved clothes before, but who have heard about Second Hand September.

“This year, we are hoping that even more people in the area come in to see what we have on offer and hopefully they’ll bring some of their own clothes to donate at the same time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s Second Hand September launches with the news that by 2050, the fashion industry is on course to produce 138 billion items of unworn clothes every year – enough to almost reach from the Earth to Mars and back.

Oxfam launches its Second Hand September campaign and asks the public to buy and donate pre-loved clothes. Photo: Oxfam

Oxfam’s Second Hand Clothes advocate Jameela Jamil, says: “The amount of unworn clothes in the UK is shocking.

“I have always been a fan of preloved clothing and own so much vintage. Items I have worn again and again over almost two decades.

“I’m so proud to partner with Oxfam, and to continue encouraging our love and appreciation for second hand. It is extra special that what they do not only helps save the planet but helps the people on it too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Money from the items sold will be used by the charity to tackle poverty and inequality across the globe.

Rachel Cosgrove-Pearce, Oxfam’s Head of Retail Operations, adds: “We rely on good quality donations throughout the year, but during September we especially need a wide selection of clothes to keep the rails in Milton Keynes full.

“Second Hand September is an opportunity for people in the area to think about how they shop and the impact this is having on the planet. Shopping and donating preloved clothes are such easy ways to be kind to the planet and everyone on it.

“I hope people across Milton Keynes check out their local Oxfam shop, especially if they’ve never been in before, and use September as a great excuse to have a wardrobe clear-out for charity. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stony Stratford Oxfam shop is open from 9.15am-5pm Monday to Sunday. Participants are encouraged to use the hashtags #SecondHandSeptember and #FoundInOxfam on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter when posting their finds, and to tag @OxfamGB.

You can find out more on the Oxfam website.