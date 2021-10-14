Paintings from one of twentieth century's most popular artists go on display in major exhibition at Milton Keynes gallery

Work from one of the most popular artists of the twentieth century is on show at MK gallery.

Laura Knight was a pioneering painter of performers, war and marginalised communities, and her a long and successful career saw her break conventions to achieve many firsts for female artists.

The exhibition, called Laura Knight: A Panoramic View, presents an in-depth look at her career, bringing together more than 160 works from public and private collections.

These include iconic works as well as rarely seen paintings and graphic works as well as designs for ceramics, jewellery and costume.

Her works span more than half a century and show her fascination with the backstage world of ballet and theatre as well as portraits of people’s everyday lives.

Powerful commissions created as an official war artist during the Second World War will also be on display.

The exhibition began this week and runs until February 20 2022. It is supported by a Research Continuity Grant from the Paul Mellon Centre for Studies in British Art. This project was made possible with Art Fund support.

Admission is by timed entry ticket, which must be pre-booked. Free tours will be available with admission every Tuesday and Saturday from Tuesday 19 October. Tours begin at 2pm and are volunteer led.

You can book tickets for the exhibition here. Meanwhile photographer Jane Russell has visited the gallery to give us a sneak preview.

1. Laura Knight: A Panoramic View is at MK Gallery

2. Free tours are available on selected days

3. Detail from a Laura Knight painting

4. The paintings span a range of subjects