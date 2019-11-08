Panto stars to kick off Christmas countdown in Milton Keynes

YOU know Christmas is just around the corner in Milton Keynes when the lights go on and the stars come out.

West End star Lee Mead, who is playing Aladdin in this year’s pantomime at Milton Keynes Theatre, will be appearing in the centre:mk alongside Santa himself for the big Christmas lights switch-on and parade on Friday, November 15.

News

The entertainment starts at 5pm on stage outside M&S Food Hall before Santa climbs aboard his sleigh and heads off to make himself at home in his grotto in Middleton Hall.

On Saturday, November 16 intu Milton Keynes shopping centre will be getting its own festive facelift.

Comedian and actor Joe Pasquale will be joining Santa and the Mayor at The MyMiltonKeynes city Christmas Lights Switch On, outside intu

Joe is leading the cast at Milton Keynes Theatre this year playing Aladdin’s hapless brother, Wishee Washee, so expect some high-spirited banter with Santa.

Heart FM Drive Time team, Hannah and John, will be compering the event which starts at 4.15pm.

There will be performances from Milton Keynes dancers, singers, school children and the traditionally festive Salvation Army brass band before the INTU square is lit up at 5.15pm, with the help of Joe, Santa and the Mayor, like… a Christmas tree.