Parade of 13 shops sells for £3.4m in Milton Keynes town

Thirteen shops have been sold off in one massive deal in Bletchley’s Queensway.

Owners Albemarle recruited Kirkby Diamond to sell the buildings, which also house a total of 12 flats.

And this week a £3.4m deal was completed with the purchaser, whose identity has not been revealed.

The row of properties includes tenants Keech Hospice charity shop, a food market and Carters Estate Agents. Combined with the rental for the flats above, they generate an income of just under £300,000 a year, say Kirkby Diamond.

The row of shops sild for £3.4m in Bletchley

Nick Bosworth, leading agency surveyor at Kirkby Diamond, said: “We are delighted to have successfully sold this investment for Albemarle. This was a substantial investment opportunity that generated significant interest.

"In fact, it represents the largest mixed-use investment sale in Milton Keynes over the past 12 months, highlighting Kirkby Diamond’s ability to offer strategic pricing advice, identify a suitable purchaser within a short timescale, and to manage the sale through to completion.

Nick added: “This sale further reflects the ongoing demand for well-priced, income-generating local retail investments that offer potential for value enhancement through active asset management. Our Bedford office has also recently completed the sale of large retail blocks with redevelopment potential, underlining continued investor confidence in the sector.”

