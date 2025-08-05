Parent describes how small child was 'swallowed whole' by inflatable in scary incident at popular Milton Keynes bounce park

A furious mum has taken to social media to describe how their five-year-old child was ‘swallowed whole’ when an inflatable allegedly ripped open at a popular family venue.

The frightening incident happened at Top Jump Inflatable Park in Northfield Drive and has been reported to the Health and Safety Executive – despite the venue denying there was any chance the child could have suffocated.

Top Jump bosses have reported the matter themselves to Milton Keynes City Council and also to the Health and Safety Executive to be further investigated.

They say the slide had been closed ‘within minutes’ – and said ‘misinformation’ had been spreading online.

The little girl was climbing in an inflatable slide area with her friend when suddenly the material “ripped beneath her feet”, claimed her mum.

"She slipped under the lining – head poking out – then disappeared out of sight,” they added.

"I was screaming for help. No-one came. The noise from the inflatables drowned everything out. There was no staff in sight. No emergency button. No eyes on the equipment.

"I somehow managed to keep hold of her hand with one arm while climbing and eventually pushed her up using my knee as a step. If she’d fallen any further under the lining, she wouldn’t have made it out. It’s one of the large slides.

“This isn’t just poor maintenance, it’s a fatal accident waiting to happen. I’d I hadn’t been with her, no-one would have known she was trapped inside the lining…What should’ve been a fun playdate turned into an absolute nightmare.”

The parent vented their anger on social media, claiming Top Jump management did not treat the incident with enough urgency and, although they closed the inflatable, they re-opened it minutes later.

Afterwards, Top Jump bosses responded with a statement on their Facebook page, saying: “The claims that the child could have suffocated or been trampled are false… As soon as this was reported to staff, we can confirm that we closed this side of the feature within minutes.”

They say the issue was with the slide steps cover, which is an additional safety feature and open-ended at the sides and bottom.

"The child had gone underneath the steps cover….If the child had slid down without the parent stood underneath they would have come out of the other end of the slide cover, not inside the inflatable at any point.

“Air escapes out of the inflatables through the seams, at no point would there be risk of suffocation… If there was a hole as claimed to the actual inflatable, the inflatable would have been deflated.”

The Top Jump statement confirms that left section of the inflatable was closed then re-opened, but says a member of staff was positioned at the steps to direct children up the right hand section of the steps, which was “unaffected”.

It adds: "We recognise that the situation has caused concern within the community and we wish to address some of the questions and misinformation that have circulated online…

"We would like to offer our sincere apologies for how this has affected the customers involved. We can understand how terrifying this situation must have felt with your child.”