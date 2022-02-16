Parent launches petition launched for all schools in Milton Keynes to have the same holiday dates

A petition had been launched on Change.org to asked MK Council to coordinate all school holiday dates in the borough.

Launched by parents and local political candidate Ethan Wilkinson, the move comes as many parents with two or more children at different school are struggling this half term because the holiday dates have varied.

For these parents, the weekly half term is currently stretching to a fortnight of having to arrange childcare if they work.

The dates pupils break up for half term are varying from school to school in MK

Ethan said: "This half term holiday has exposed that state schools in Milton Keynes break up for half terms at different times, causing huge childcare and logistical issues for parents and carers, some of whom have children attending multiple schools with different holiday dates."

He added: "Parents and carers have shown great resilience, determination and flexibility during the Covid-19 pandemic, but as we move to normality, it would be a huge help to have Milton Keynes Council coordinate school holidays for all schools it funds and controls.

"We are asking Milton Keynes Cabinet member, local Labour Councillor Zoe Nolan to consider our request, listen to our experiences and commit to making this happen at the earliest opportunity."

You can view the petition here.

Ethan Wilkinson

Ethan is standing as the Conservative candidate for Loughton and Shenley. He said although his family had not been affected this half term, they had been in the past.

"It’s a pain to work out childcare and activities when school holidays don’t match up with other schools," he said. "More must be done by Milton Keynes Council.