Parents and child escape with minor injuries from this horror crash in Milton Keynes

A mum, dad and a young boy are lucky to be alive after walking away from the wreckage of this horror crash in Milton Keynes with nothing but cuts and whiplash.

Ebony Farmer sent photographs of the state of her family's car after the crash, which happened on Bletcham Way roundabout during the rush hour earlier this month.

The aftermath of the crash

The family claim they were victims of “boy racers” and the case is currently going through insurance investigations.

“We are certain someone is looking over us and it wasn’t our time to go,” Ebony said.

“Whiplash will heal, the cuts on my face will heal, and cars can be replaced eventually... We just hope something can be done about people racing cars as a form of fun because not everyone can be as lucky and fortunate as us."

Ebony and her partner Deen Richarz say their son Malakai has been left scared of cars going fast.

Ebony with son Malakai

“I myself am riddled with anxiety from the thought of having to soon drive again,” she said.

“For now we are resting as much as we can as our bodies have been through a lot.”