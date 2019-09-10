Parents demand investigation after autistic son was found dead in Milton Keynes home NINE months after he was last seen

A vulnerable young autistic man lay dead in his supported living flat for up to NINE MONTHS before he was discovered, the Citizen can reveal.

The heartbroken parents of the 28-year-old are now demanding an investigation to find out how the system was allowed to fail their son so tragically.

Milton Keynes

Ayman Habayeb, whose funeral was held this week, had been under the care of Milton Keynes social services for six years.

Social workers categorised him as a vulnerable adult and placed him in a flat in Ashland, where he was meant to receive regular support.

But during one assessment meeting, Ayman, who had depression, decided he did not want to see his parents Fuad and Annabela.

“We don’t know why social services would not let us see him at all. They kept saying he had capacity to make this decision, but we disagreed with that,” said dad Fuad.

While the Stantonbury couple fought in vain for permission to see their son, Ayman was seemingly struggling to cope living alone.

“Our investigations show his benefits stopped late last year. Debts were mounting up and the housing association was threatening to evict him. We has no idea of this at the time,” said Fuad.

Ayman was last seen in November 2018. On August 21 this year, nine months later, the housing association called to evict him.

When their knocks went unanswered, they called police, who broke the door down

“His body was found, extremely badly decomposed. It is believed he had hanged himself,” said Fuad.

In the apartment was a pile of unopened post about his debts and eviction. There were notes from social services saying they had called but he was out, say his parents.

“We are heartbroken. We believe he was abandoned by social services. He was under their care and the system failed him,” said Fuad.

“If we had been allowed to see him, we would have helped him. This would never have happened.”

The parents are also baffled as to why neighbours failed to notice their son had died.

“Ayman suffered from autism which made him vulnerable adult. We would like to share his story in the hope mistakes are not repeated. His life could have been saved.”

An inquest into Ayman’s death is due to be held in December. Meanwhile his parents are asking for a full safeguarding investigation by Milton Keynes Council.

MK Council has been approached for a comment.